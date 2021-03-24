Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR)

Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) went down by -11.95% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.22. The company’s stock price has collected -14.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that Sierra Wireless Announces Ransomware Attack

Is It Worth Investing in Sierra Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ :SWIR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWIR is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sierra Wireless Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.25, which is $6.0 above the current price. SWIR currently public float of 36.18M and currently shorts hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWIR was 341.73K shares.

SWIR’s Market Performance

SWIR stocks went down by -14.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.89% and a quarterly performance of 7.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 206.22%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.64% for Sierra Wireless Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.10% for SWIR stocks with a simple moving average of 15.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWIR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWIR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SWIR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SWIR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23.50 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Colliers Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWIR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for SWIR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 25th, 2020.

SWIR Trading at -15.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -12.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWIR fell by -14.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.86. In addition, Sierra Wireless Inc. saw 4.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SWIR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.26 for the present operating margin

+30.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sierra Wireless Inc. stands at -15.64. The total capital return value is set at -22.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.76. Equity return is now at value -14.10, with -7.80 for asset returns.

Based on Sierra Wireless Inc. (SWIR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.46. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.