Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS)

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) went up by 8.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.22. The company's stock price has collected 14.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :BLFS) Right Now?

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 162.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BLFS is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for BioLife Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.67, which is $2.23 above the current price. BLFS currently public float of 26.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BLFS was 264.98K shares.

BLFS’s Market Performance

BLFS stocks went up by 14.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.55% and a quarterly performance of -3.41%, while its annual performance rate touched 380.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.25% for BioLife Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.05% for BLFS stocks with a simple moving average of 39.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLFS stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for BLFS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BLFS in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $54 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLFS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for BLFS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 10th, 2020.

BLFS Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares surge +6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLFS rose by +14.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +154.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.93. In addition, BioLife Solutions Inc. saw 5.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLFS starting from Berard Todd, who sale 6,160 shares at the price of $36.72 back on Mar 16. After this action, Berard Todd now owns 74,870 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc., valued at $226,195 using the latest closing price.

Berard Todd, the Chief Marketing Officer of BioLife Solutions Inc., sale 6,160 shares at $36.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Berard Todd is holding 74,870 shares at $227,366 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.81 for the present operating margin

+64.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioLife Solutions Inc. stands at -6.05. The total capital return value is set at 1.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.80. Equity return is now at value -7.40, with -6.00 for asset returns.

Based on BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.02. Total debt to assets is 1.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.14.