Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK)

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) went up by 2.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $172.56. The company’s stock price has collected 2.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that Illinois American Water Breaks Ground on New Water Treatment Plant, Elevated Water Tower and Water Main Replacements

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE :AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $161.50, which is $18.78 above the current price. AWK currently public float of 180.30M and currently shorts hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWK was 1.07M shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stocks went up by 2.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.05% and a quarterly performance of -4.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 48.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.62% for American Water Works Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.01% for AWK stocks with a simple moving average of -2.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $159 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $173. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2021.

AWK Trading at -5.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares sank -5.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.49. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw -6.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from GOSS MARTHA CLARK, who purchase 61 shares at the price of $144.83 back on Mar 01. After this action, GOSS MARTHA CLARK now owns 31,676 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $8,835 using the latest closing price.

Norton Cheryl, the SVP, Chief Envrn. Officer of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 609 shares at $143.78 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Norton Cheryl is holding 9,442 shares at $87,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.04 for the present operating margin

+41.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +18.77. The total capital return value is set at 7.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.62. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 170.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.08. Total debt to assets is 44.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.