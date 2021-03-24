PLBY Group Inc. (PLBY): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) went up by 5.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.44. The company’s stock price has collected 16.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that PLBY Group Reports Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in PLBY Group Inc. (NASDAQ :PLBY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for PLBY Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $20.67. PLBY currently public float of 11.24M and currently shorts hold a 3.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PLBY was 532.80K shares.

PLBY’s Market Performance

PLBY stocks went up by 16.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 30.81% and a quarterly performance of 77.15%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.39% for PLBY Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 30.30% for PLBY stocks with a simple moving average of 62.42% for the last 200 days.

PLBY Trading at 39.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.24%, as shares surge +36.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLBY rose by +16.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.29. In addition, PLBY Group Inc. saw 74.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.