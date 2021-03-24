Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Soliton Inc. (SOLY)

Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) went up by 10.94% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.63. The company’s stock price has collected 1.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Soliton to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Soliton Inc. (NASDAQ :SOLY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Soliton Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.67, which is $1.92 above the current price. SOLY currently public float of 10.06M and currently shorts hold a 17.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SOLY was 368.95K shares.

SOLY’s Market Performance

SOLY stocks went up by 1.31% for the week, with a monthly jump of 19.29% and a quarterly performance of 112.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 141.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.84% for Soliton Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 21.65% for SOLY stocks with a simple moving average of 90.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOLY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOLY stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SOLY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SOLY in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $12 based on the research report published on July 15th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SOLY reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for SOLY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2020.

SOLY Trading at 41.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOLY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +22.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +125.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOLY rose by +1.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.75. In addition, Soliton Inc. saw 131.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOLY starting from Remeditex Ventures LLC, who purchase 120,481 shares at the price of $8.30 back on Jun 30. After this action, Remeditex Ventures LLC now owns 9,214,277 shares of Soliton Inc., valued at $999,992 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOLY

Equity return is now at value -52.60, with -48.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.25.