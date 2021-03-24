Koss Corporation (KOSS) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) went down by -12.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $127.45. The company’s stock price has collected -22.28% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/10/21 that The meme-stock roller coaster just reached new heights of volatility

Is It Worth Investing in Koss Corporation (NASDAQ :KOSS) Right Now?

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ:KOSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 220.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KOSS is at -2.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Koss Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KOSS currently public float of 1.56M and currently shorts hold a 38.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KOSS was 5.90M shares.

KOSS’s Market Performance

KOSS stocks went down by -22.28% for the week, with a monthly jump of 55.90% and a quarterly performance of 771.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 2205.56%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 14.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 28.01% for Koss Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.20% for KOSS stocks with a simple moving average of 238.29% for the last 200 days.

KOSS Trading at 13.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 28.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.05%, as shares surge +74.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +534.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KOSS fell by -22.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,533.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.88. In addition, Koss Corporation saw 503.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KOSS starting from KOSS MICHAEL J, who sale 4,122 shares at the price of $29.99 back on Mar 12. After this action, KOSS MICHAEL J now owns 37,000 shares of Koss Corporation, valued at $123,619 using the latest closing price.

KOSS JOHN C JR, the Vice President – Sales of Koss Corporation, sale 29,000 shares at $28.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that KOSS JOHN C JR is holding 217,161 shares at $828,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KOSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.64 for the present operating margin

+30.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koss Corporation stands at -2.54. The total capital return value is set at -2.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.65. Equity return is now at value 4.50, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Koss Corporation (KOSS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.93. Total debt to assets is 13.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.64.