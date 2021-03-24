Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Gridsum Holding Inc. (GSUM)

Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:GSUM) went up by 2.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.93. The company’s stock price has collected 0.53% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/22/21 that Gridsum Holding Inc. Announces Shareholders’ Approval of Merger Agreement

Is It Worth Investing in Gridsum Holding Inc. (NASDAQ :GSUM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GSUM is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Gridsum Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $120.23. GSUM currently public float of 21.24M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GSUM was 159.92K shares.

GSUM’s Market Performance

GSUM stocks went up by 0.53% for the week, with a monthly drop of 0.00% and a quarterly performance of 15.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 215.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.74% for Gridsum Holding Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.08% for GSUM stocks with a simple moving average of 37.38% for the last 200 days.

GSUM Trading at 4.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.52% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.78%, as shares surge +3.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUM rose by +3.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8850. In addition, Gridsum Holding Inc. saw 15.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-163.91 for the present operating margin

+76.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gridsum Holding Inc. stands at -164.73. Equity return is now at value 136.00, with -57.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.45.