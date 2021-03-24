Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) went down by -3.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.61. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/23/21 that iTeos to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

Is It Worth Investing in iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :ITOS) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $49.00, which is $9.55 above the current price. ITOS currently public float of 34.80M and currently shorts hold a 1.34% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITOS was 252.89K shares.

ITOS’s Market Performance

ITOS stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.47% and a quarterly performance of 8.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.22% for iTeos Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.90% for ITOS stocks with a simple moving average of 16.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITOS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for ITOS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ITOS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $45 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ITOS reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for ITOS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 18th, 2020.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ITOS, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

ITOS Trading at -5.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.06%, as shares sank -8.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITOS rose by +6.44%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.42. In addition, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. saw 6.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITOS

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.