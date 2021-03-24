Here’s Our Rant About CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) went up by 2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.44. The company’s stock price has collected 3.18% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about buying stock in Ion Geophysical, OncoCyte, electroCore, CytomX Therapeutics, or Catalyst Biosciences?

Is It Worth Investing in CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CTMX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTMX is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.19, which is $3.8 above the current price. CTMX currently public float of 54.81M and currently shorts hold a 6.07% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTMX was 982.55K shares.

CTMX’s Market Performance

CTMX stocks went up by 3.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.18% and a quarterly performance of 12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.69%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.64% for CytomX Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.88% for CTMX stocks with a simple moving average of 16.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTMX

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CTMX, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

CTMX Trading at 9.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +9.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTMX rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.23. In addition, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. saw 33.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTMX starting from McCarthy Sean A., who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $15.00 back on May 12. After this action, McCarthy Sean A. now owns 84,306 shares of CytomX Therapeutics Inc., valued at $540,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for CytomX Therapeutics Inc. stands at -32.77. The total capital return value is set at -63.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.60. Equity return is now at value -58.10, with -8.40 for asset returns.

Based on CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX), the company’s capital structure generated 49.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.31. Total debt to assets is 6.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 247.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.21.