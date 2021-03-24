Here’s Our Rant About Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) went up by 14.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.69% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/03/21 that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. (NASDAQ :CLMT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLMT is at 2.72. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00, which is -$2.39 below the current price. CLMT currently public float of 61.79M and currently shorts hold a 0.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLMT was 218.26K shares.

CLMT’s Market Performance

CLMT stocks went down by -4.69% for the week, with a monthly jump of 36.08% and a quarterly performance of 39.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 380.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.22% for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 27.99% for CLMT stocks with a simple moving average of 86.03% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLMT stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CLMT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CLMT in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $8 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CLMT reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CLMT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on December 15th, 2020.

CLMT Trading at 49.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 4.84% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares surge +45.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +101.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLMT rose by +8.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. saw 68.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLMT starting from Obermeier Scott, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.57 back on Aug 12. After this action, Obermeier Scott now owns 25,000 shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P., valued at $64,275 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.71 for the present operating margin

+9.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calumet Specialty Products Partners L.P. stands at -6.44. The total capital return value is set at -4.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.78. Equity return is now at value 293.90, with -8.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.73, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.00 and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.