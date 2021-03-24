Here’s Our Rant About Calix Inc. (CALX)

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) went down by -11.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.78. The company’s stock price has collected -14.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 hours ago that GVTC Achieves Net Promoter Score of +44 With Calix Revenue EDGE Rivaling the Best Brands in the World

Is It Worth Investing in Calix Inc. (NYSE :CALX) Right Now?

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 83.98 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CALX is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Calix Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.40, which is -$3.5 below the current price. CALX currently public float of 53.01M and currently shorts hold a 5.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CALX was 882.11K shares.

CALX’s Market Performance

CALX stocks went down by -14.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 12.49% and a quarterly performance of 30.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 595.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.56% for Calix Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.84% for CALX stocks with a simple moving average of 62.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CALX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CALX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CALX by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CALX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $30 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CALX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for CALX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to CALX, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on April 24th of the previous year.

CALX Trading at 8.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CALX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.83%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CALX fell by -14.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +190.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.22. In addition, Calix Inc. saw 37.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CALX starting from LISTWIN DONALD J, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $35.75 back on Feb 09. After this action, LISTWIN DONALD J now owns 300,000 shares of Calix Inc., valued at $714,954 using the latest closing price.

DENUCCIO KEVIN A, the Director of Calix Inc., sale 47,500 shares at $31.72 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that DENUCCIO KEVIN A is holding 112,577 shares at $1,506,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CALX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.97 for the present operating margin

+49.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Calix Inc. stands at +6.19. The total capital return value is set at 17.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.51. Equity return is now at value 16.00, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Calix Inc. (CALX), the company’s capital structure generated 6.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.31. Total debt to assets is 4.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.