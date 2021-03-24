Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) went down by -2.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.31. The company’s stock price has collected -9.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that GOL announces Advanced Sale of Airline Tickets

Is It Worth Investing in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE :GOL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GOL is at 1.12. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.21, which is $3.47 above the current price. GOL currently public float of 77.50M and currently shorts hold a 5.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GOL was 1.70M shares.

GOL’s Market Performance

GOL stocks went down by -9.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.12% and a quarterly performance of -26.28%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.82% for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.50% for GOL stocks with a simple moving average of -5.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GOL

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GOL reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for GOL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

GOL Trading at -12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.36%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOL fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.72. In addition, Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. saw -25.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GOL

Equity return is now at value 45.00, with -42.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69.