Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ:PAA) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.35. The company’s stock price has collected -6.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/01/21 that Plains All American Announces Officer Promotion

Is It Worth Investing in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NASDAQ :PAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PAA is at 2.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.58, which is $2.72 above the current price. PAA currently public float of 476.45M and currently shorts hold a 3.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PAA was 5.24M shares.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA stocks went down by -6.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.19% and a quarterly performance of 1.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.82% for Plains All American Pipeline L.P.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.79% for PAA stocks with a simple moving average of 9.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Peer Perform.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $10 based on the research report published on March 11th of the current year 2021.

PAA Trading at -2.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA fell by -6.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.38. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. saw 8.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAA starting from Temple Chris, who sale 31,250 shares at the price of $8.79 back on Dec 24. After this action, Temple Chris now owns 0 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P., valued at $274,688 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+6.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stands at -10.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.36. Equity return is now at value -38.00, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 110.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.51. Total debt to assets is 43.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.56. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.