Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC)?

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) went down by -8.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.95. The company’s stock price has collected -18.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that IMAC Holdings Announces Pricing of its Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :IMAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for IMAC Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $4.05. IMAC currently public float of 7.17M and currently shorts hold a 2.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IMAC was 703.66K shares.

IMAC’s Market Performance

IMAC stocks went down by -18.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -31.35% and a quarterly performance of 57.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 293.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.28% for IMAC Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -25.22% for IMAC stocks with a simple moving average of 17.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAC stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for IMAC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMAC in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $2.75 based on the research report published on November 17th of the previous year 2020.

Ascendiant Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAC reach a price target of $4.50. The rating they have provided for IMAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 15th, 2020.

IMAC Trading at -22.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares sank -33.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAC fell by -30.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0795. In addition, IMAC Holdings Inc. saw 13.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAC starting from Ervin Jeffrey S, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.78 back on Sep 10. After this action, Ervin Jeffrey S now owns 296,400 shares of IMAC Holdings Inc., valued at $3,906 using the latest closing price.

Ervin Jeffrey S, the Chief Executive Officer of IMAC Holdings Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $1.45 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Ervin Jeffrey S is holding 263,900 shares at $1,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-53.67 for the present operating margin

-10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAC Holdings Inc. stands at -38.98. The total capital return value is set at -41.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.47. Equity return is now at value -50.90, with -24.40 for asset returns.

Based on IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC), the company’s capital structure generated 87.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.69. Total debt to assets is 46.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 52.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.