Can Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) Remain Competitive?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) went down by -4.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.55. The company’s stock price has collected -3.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE :BEN) Right Now?

Franklin Resources Inc. (NYSE:BEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.34 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEN is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for Franklin Resources Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

BEN currently public float of 288.52M and currently shorts hold a 7.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEN was 3.59M shares.

BEN’s Market Performance

BEN stocks went down by -3.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.79% and a quarterly performance of 14.55%, while its annual performance rate touched 87.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.21% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.79% for Franklin Resources Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.50% for BEN stocks with a simple moving average of 23.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEN stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BEN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BEN in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2021.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BEN reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BEN stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to BEN, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

BEN Trading at 5.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.21%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEN fell by -3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.03. In addition, Franklin Resources Inc. saw 14.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEN starting from Shaneyfelt Gwen L, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $30.32 back on Mar 18. After this action, Shaneyfelt Gwen L now owns 68,749 shares of Franklin Resources Inc., valued at $151,600 using the latest closing price.

Sethi Alok, the Reg. S-K Executive Officer of Franklin Resources Inc., sale 39,890 shares at $27.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Sethi Alok is holding 71,037 shares at $1,080,748 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.25 for the present operating margin

+66.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Franklin Resources Inc. stands at +14.10. The total capital return value is set at 9.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.14. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN), the company’s capital structure generated 49.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.95. Total debt to assets is 24.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.32.