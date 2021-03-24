Buy or Sell ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) went down by -13.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.78. The company’s stock price has collected -8.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/22/21 that ZIM Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE :ZIM) Right Now?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.84, which is $3.15 above the current price. ZIM currently public float of 56.58M and currently shorts hold a 0.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ZIM was 983.54K shares.

ZIM’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.38% for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.42% for ZIM stocks with a simple moving average of 16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ZIM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ZIM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on February 23rd of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for ZIM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

ZIM Trading at 16.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.72%, as shares surge +16.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIM fell by -8.08%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.49. In addition, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. saw 100.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.35 for the present operating margin

+7.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stands at -0.55. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.07.

The receivables turnover for the company is 10.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.