BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) went down by -7.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.60. The company’s stock price has collected -9.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that BorgWarner to Accelerate Electrification Strategy, With Goal to Grow Electric Vehicle Revenues to Approximately 45% by 2030

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE :BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.11 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BWA is at 1.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for BorgWarner Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $48.75, which is $3.95 above the current price. BWA currently public float of 238.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BWA was 2.57M shares.

BWA’s Market Performance

BWA stocks went down by -9.17% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.76% and a quarterly performance of 14.71%, while its annual performance rate touched 109.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.63% for BorgWarner Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.46% for BWA stocks with a simple moving average of 11.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to BWA, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

BWA Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares sank -1.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -9.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.84. In addition, BorgWarner Inc. saw 14.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from Demmerle Stefan, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $48.79 back on Mar 05. After this action, Demmerle Stefan now owns 110,045 shares of BorgWarner Inc., valued at $97,574 using the latest closing price.

Weng Volker, the Vice President of BorgWarner Inc., sale 2,973 shares at $46.91 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05, which means that Weng Volker is holding 20,611 shares at $139,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.41 for the present operating margin

+18.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc. stands at +4.92. The total capital return value is set at 10.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.96. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 62.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.39. Total debt to assets is 24.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.