Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) went up by 24.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.78. The company’s stock price has collected 5.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Boston Red Sox to Partner with Applied UV to Install Airocide(R) Air Quality System in Fenway Park and Jet Blue Park

Is It Worth Investing in Applied UV Inc. (NASDAQ :AUVI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Applied UV Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.75, which is $4.65 above the current price. AUVI currently public float of 4.33M and currently shorts hold a 7.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUVI was 2.63M shares.

AUVI’s Market Performance

AUVI stocks went up by 5.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.06% and a quarterly performance of 100.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.91% for Applied UV Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 29.77% for AUVI stocks with a simple moving average of 76.50% for the last 200 days.

AUVI Trading at 45.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.42%, as shares surge +27.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +132.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUVI rose by +29.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.44. In addition, Applied UV Inc. saw 111.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AUVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.04 for the present operating margin

+35.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied UV Inc. stands at +30.03. The total capital return value is set at 89.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 190.36.

Based on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), the company’s capital structure generated 57.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.43. Total debt to assets is 16.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.31.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.