Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Just Got Our Attention

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3552.25. The company’s stock price has collected 1.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 4 hours ago that Amazon Taps Tableau CEO Adam Selipsky to Lead AWS

Is It Worth Investing in Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ :AMZN) Right Now?

Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 75.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMZN is at 1.13. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 44 analysts out of 51 who provided ratings for Amazon.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 5 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4035.95, which is $861.86 above the current price. AMZN currently public float of 432.19M and currently shorts hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMZN was 3.67M shares.

AMZN’s Market Performance

AMZN stocks went up by 1.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.36% and a quarterly performance of -2.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 64.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Amazon.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.99% for AMZN stocks with a simple moving average of 0.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMZN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMZN stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for AMZN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMZN in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4000 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2021.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMZN reach a price target of $4150, previously predicting the price at $4000. The rating they have provided for AMZN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2021.

Susquehanna gave a rating of “Positive” to AMZN, setting the target price at $5200 in the report published on February 03rd of the current year.

AMZN Trading at -1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMZN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMZN rose by +1.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3,073.47. In addition, Amazon.com Inc. saw -3.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMZN starting from Zapolsky David, who sale 179 shares at the price of $3328.23 back on Feb 19. After this action, Zapolsky David now owns 3,488 shares of Amazon.com Inc., valued at $595,753 using the latest closing price.

Reynolds Shelley, the Vice President of Amazon.com Inc., sale 293 shares at $3257.88 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Reynolds Shelley is holding 5,989 shares at $954,559 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMZN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.91 for the present operating margin

+39.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amazon.com Inc. stands at +5.53. The total capital return value is set at 13.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.08. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), the company’s capital structure generated 107.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.83. Total debt to assets is 31.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 90.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.24 and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.