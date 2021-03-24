A Lesson to Learn: urban-gro Inc. (UGRO)

urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $162.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.88% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that urban-gro, Inc. Continues Expansion into European Market

Is It Worth Investing in urban-gro Inc. (NASDAQ :UGRO) Right Now?

UGRO currently public float of 4.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UGRO was 243.86K shares.

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

UGRO’s Market Performance

UGRO stocks went down by -5.88% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.24% and a quarterly performance of 44.17%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.33% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.87% for urban-gro Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.48% for UGRO stocks with a simple moving average of -10.69% for the last 200 days.

UGRO Trading at -44.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.33%, as shares sank -2.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGRO fell by -6.74%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.35. In addition, urban-gro Inc. saw 44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGRO

Equity return is now at value 110.30, with -85.40 for asset returns.