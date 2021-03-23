Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) Just Got Our Attention

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) went down by -25.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.22. The company’s stock price has collected -3.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Windtree Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $30.0 Million Public Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :WINT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WINT is at -0.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $12.25. WINT currently public float of 4.47M and currently shorts hold a 1.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WINT was 57.85K shares.

WINT’s Market Performance

WINT stocks went down by -3.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.88% and a quarterly performance of -35.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.27% for Windtree Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -34.51% for WINT stocks with a simple moving average of -55.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WINT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WINT stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for WINT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WINT in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $12.25 based on the research report published on June 26th of the previous year 2020.

WINT Trading at -44.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.83%, as shares sank -45.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WINT fell by -29.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.23. In addition, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WINT starting from Fraser Craig, who purchase 250 shares at the price of $6.56 back on Oct 28. After this action, Fraser Craig now owns 24,298 shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,640 using the latest closing price.

Huang James, the Director of Windtree Therapeutics Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $6.67 during a trade that took place back on Oct 23, which means that Huang James is holding 21,000 shares at $6,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12572.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Windtree Therapeutics Inc. stands at -13876.26. The total capital return value is set at -25.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.79. Equity return is now at value -42.70, with -27.10 for asset returns.

Based on Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT), the company’s capital structure generated 31.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.71. Total debt to assets is 19.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 707.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.05.