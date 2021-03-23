We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE), Here is What We Found

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) went up by 11.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.06. The company’s stock price has collected 25.55% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/12/21 that Chinese IPO Qilian Doubles in U.S. Trading Debut

Is It Worth Investing in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE :KUKE) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Kuke Music Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

KUKE currently public float of 21.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KUKE was 218.87K shares.

KUKE’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 31.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.41% for Kuke Music Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 20.04% for KUKE stocks with a simple moving average of 2.56% for the last 200 days.

KUKE Trading at 2.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KUKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.38%, as shares sank -0.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KUKE rose by +25.55%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.12. In addition, Kuke Music Holding Limited saw -15.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KUKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+45.12 for the present operating margin

+76.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kuke Music Holding Limited stands at +38.41. The total capital return value is set at 20.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.73.

Based on Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE), the company’s capital structure generated 36.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.68. Total debt to assets is 20.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.84.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.