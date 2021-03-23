Wall Street Pummels Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) After Recent Earnings Report

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s stock price has collected -3.86% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Thinking about buying stock in Cardiff Oncology, Nio, Intuit, Accenture, or Citius Pharmaceuticals?

Is It Worth Investing in Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :CTXR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTXR is at 1.56. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. CTXR currently public float of 67.62M and currently shorts hold a 14.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTXR was 13.50M shares.

CTXR’s Market Performance

CTXR stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.40% and a quarterly performance of 82.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 306.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.10% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.73% for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for CTXR stocks with a simple moving average of 66.13% for the last 200 days.

CTXR Trading at 26.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.10%, as shares sank -11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTXR fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +107.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9700. In addition, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 95.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CTXR

The total capital return value is set at -59.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.42. Equity return is now at value -77.70, with -59.40 for asset returns.

Based on Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.86. Total debt to assets is 3.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.91.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.41.