Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) went up by 38.62% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.00. The company’s stock price has collected 13.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that SUMR Brands Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Summer Infant Inc. (NASDAQ :SUMR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUMR is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Summer Infant Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. SUMR currently public float of 1.65M and currently shorts hold a 0.40% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUMR was 10.66K shares.

SUMR’s Market Performance

SUMR stocks went up by 13.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.46% and a quarterly performance of 11.79%, while its annual performance rate touched 852.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 22.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.90% for Summer Infant Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.68% for SUMR stocks with a simple moving average of 17.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUMR stocks, with FBR & Co. repeating the rating for SUMR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SUMR in the upcoming period, according to FBR & Co. is $2.50 based on the research report published on July 11th of the previous year 2017.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUMR reach a price target of $5.50, previously predicting the price at $4.50. The rating they have provided for SUMR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2015.

Wunderlich gave a rating of “Buy” to SUMR, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

SUMR Trading at 9.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.60%, as shares surge +0.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUMR rose by +13.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +176.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.44. In addition, Summer Infant Inc. saw 17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUMR starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , who purchase 1,883 shares at the price of $16.29 back on Dec 03. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 230,525 shares of Summer Infant Inc., valued at $30,669 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP , the 10% Owner of Summer Infant Inc., purchase 4,117 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 534,259 shares at $67,054 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+30.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summer Infant Inc. stands at -0.71. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.46. Equity return is now at value -19.00, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Summer Infant Inc. (SUMR), the company’s capital structure generated 654.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.74. Total debt to assets is 40.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 566.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.