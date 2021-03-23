MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) went down by -7.24% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.29. The company’s stock price has collected -11.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that MACOM Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Convertible Senior Notes

Is It Worth Investing in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :MTSI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTSI is at 2.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $67.62, which is $10.26 above the current price. MTSI currently public float of 47.93M and currently shorts hold a 4.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTSI was 515.94K shares.

MTSI’s Market Performance

MTSI stocks went down by -11.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.71% and a quarterly performance of 17.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 263.67%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.71% for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.42% for MTSI stocks with a simple moving average of 30.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTSI

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to MTSI, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on November 06th of the previous year.

MTSI Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares sank -9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTSI fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.73. In addition, MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. saw 6.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTSI starting from Roth Ambra R., who sale 706 shares at the price of $66.48 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roth Ambra R. now owns 39,800 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., valued at $46,935 using the latest closing price.

CARLSON DOUGLAS J, the SVP, Technology of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., sale 56,618 shares at $59.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that CARLSON DOUGLAS J is holding 57,489 shares at $3,367,672 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.85 for the present operating margin

+44.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at 0.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.58.

Based on MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (MTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 242.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.83. Total debt to assets is 63.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.07.