Is Celsion Corporation (CLSN) a Keeper?

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) went down by -8.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.50. The company’s stock price has collected -10.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that Celsion Corporation Reports 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ :CLSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CLSN is at 2.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Celsion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. CLSN currently public float of 30.50M and currently shorts hold a 12.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLSN was 19.69M shares.

CLSN’s Market Performance

CLSN stocks went down by -10.48% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.89% and a quarterly performance of 213.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 153.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.01% for Celsion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.25% for CLSN stocks with a simple moving average of 43.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLSN

Maxim Group gave a rating of “Buy” to CLSN, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on October 04th of the previous year.

CLSN Trading at 15.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.77%, as shares sank -27.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +150.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLSN fell by -10.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Celsion Corporation saw 188.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CLSN

Based on Celsion Corporation (CLSN), the company’s capital structure generated 33.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53.