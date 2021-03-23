Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.31. The company’s stock price has collected -2.62% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/01/21 that These Undervalued European Stocks Are Set to Beat Pre-Covid Earnings

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE :LYG) Right Now?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 33.79 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYG is at 1.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for Lloyds Banking Group plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.42, which is -$0.22 below the current price. LYG currently public float of 17.34B and currently shorts hold a 0.01% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYG was 6.55M shares.

LYG’s Market Performance

LYG stocks went down by -2.62% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.69% and a quarterly performance of 16.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.13% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.64% for Lloyds Banking Group plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for LYG stocks with a simple moving average of 32.57% for the last 200 days.

LYG Trading at 8.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares surge +5.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.23. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc saw 13.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc stands at +2.54. The total capital return value is set at 1.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 365.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.53. Total debt to assets is 18.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.