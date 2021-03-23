Here’s Our Rant About Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) went up by 5.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.44. The company’s stock price has collected -3.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/24/21 that Whiting Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial and Operating Results

Is It Worth Investing in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE :WLL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WLL is at 4.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Whiting Petroleum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.29. WLL currently public float of 38.01M and currently shorts hold a 4.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WLL was 633.91K shares.

WLL’s Market Performance

WLL stocks went down by -3.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.33% and a quarterly performance of 38.53%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.03% for Whiting Petroleum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.30% for WLL stocks with a simple moving average of 2.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WLL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for WLL by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for WLL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WLL reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for WLL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to WLL, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

WLL Trading at 19.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.36%, as shares surge +1.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WLL fell by -3.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.56. In addition, Whiting Petroleum Corporation saw 39.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WLL starting from McCarthy Kevin S, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $20.96 back on Sep 09. After this action, McCarthy Kevin S now owns 12,500 shares of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, valued at $261,974 using the latest closing price.

KORUS PAUL, the Director of Whiting Petroleum Corporation, purchase 2,500 shares at $21.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04, which means that KORUS PAUL is holding 4,500 shares at $53,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WLL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22.79 for the present operating margin

-7.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Whiting Petroleum Corporation stands at -536.13. The total capital return value is set at -3.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -92.47. Equity return is now at value -587.20, with -126.60 for asset returns.

Based on Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 19.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.