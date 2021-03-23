Here’s Our Rant About Root Inc. (ROOT)

Root Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.48. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Root, Inc of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 18, 2021 – ROOT

Is It Worth Investing in Root Inc. (NASDAQ :ROOT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Root Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.08, which is $8.2 above the current price. ROOT currently public float of 32.17M and currently shorts hold a 29.95% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROOT was 2.64M shares.

ROOT’s Market Performance

ROOT stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.30% and a quarterly performance of -15.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.11% for Root Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.94% for ROOT stocks with a simple moving average of -33.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROOT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ROOT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for ROOT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROOT reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for ROOT stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to ROOT, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

ROOT Trading at -31.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.01%, as shares sank -31.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROOT rose by +4.12%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.92. In addition, Root Inc. saw -24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROOT starting from Manges Daniel, who sale 36,427 shares at the price of $11.09 back on Mar 15. After this action, Manges Daniel now owns 0 shares of Root Inc., valued at $403,975 using the latest closing price.

Manges Daniel, the Chief Technology Officer of Root Inc., sale 213,573 shares at $11.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Manges Daniel is holding 36,427 shares at $2,355,710 based on the most recent closing price.