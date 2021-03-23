Here’s Our Rant About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) went up by 10.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.40. The company’s stock price has collected 6.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Adaptimmune Reports Fourth Quarter / Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Business Update

Is It Worth Investing in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ :ADAP) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADAP is at 2.20. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $11.33. ADAP currently public float of 11.25M and currently shorts hold a 16.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADAP was 1.11M shares.

ADAP’s Market Performance

ADAP stocks went up by 6.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.06% and a quarterly performance of 30.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 118.32%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.86% for ADAP stocks with a simple moving average of -18.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADAP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADAP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ADAP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $3 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2020.

ADAP Trading at -1.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -6.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADAP rose by +6.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.43. In addition, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc saw 6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADAP starting from Lunger John, who sale 4,358 shares at the price of $5.67 back on Jan 19. After this action, Lunger John now owns 7,346 shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, valued at $24,708 using the latest closing price.

Norry Elliot, the Chief Medical Officer of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, sale 2,111 shares at $5.67 during a trade that took place back on Jan 19, which means that Norry Elliot is holding 3,539 shares at $11,968 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3839.26 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc stands at -3286.81. The total capital return value is set at -59.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.54. Equity return is now at value -39.70, with -30.10 for asset returns.

Based on Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP), the company’s capital structure generated 6.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.50. Total debt to assets is 5.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 105.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.19.