Here’s How Your Trade Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC) Aggressively Right Now

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) went up by 12.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.60. The company’s stock price has collected -0.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 47 min ago that Pacific Mercantile Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm — PMBC

Is It Worth Investing in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ :PMBC) Right Now?

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.96 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PMBC is at 0.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $7.25, which is -$1.84 below the current price. PMBC currently public float of 20.54M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PMBC was 47.58K shares.

PMBC’s Market Performance

PMBC stocks went down by -0.25% for the week, with a monthly jump of 14.00% and a quarterly performance of 56.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 75.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.60% for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.85% for PMBC stocks with a simple moving average of 92.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PMBC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PMBC stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for PMBC by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PMBC in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $9 based on the research report published on February 25th of the previous year 2019.

Hovde Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to PMBC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 01st of the previous year.

PMBC Trading at 34.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PMBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 5.70% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.84%, as shares surge +23.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +62.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PMBC rose by +13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +132.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Pacific Mercantile Bancorp saw 56.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PMBC starting from Wagner Tom, who sale 124 shares at the price of $7.44 back on Feb 24. After this action, Wagner Tom now owns 13,990 shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, valued at $922 using the latest closing price.

Anderson Robert S., the EVP & Chief Credit Officer of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp, sale 1,659 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Anderson Robert S. is holding 126,438 shares at $12,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PMBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.56 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stands at +12.34. The total capital return value is set at 6.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.57. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (PMBC), the company’s capital structure generated 24.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.50. Total debt to assets is 2.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.