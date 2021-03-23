Here’s How Your Trade Azul S.A. (AZUL) Aggressively Right Now

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) went down by -5.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $25.84. The company’s stock price has collected -6.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/11/21 that Brazil’s Pandemic Crisis Could Pose Trouble for a Global Travel Recovery

Is It Worth Investing in Azul S.A. (NYSE :AZUL) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AZUL is at 1.62. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Azul S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $118.56, which is -$0.77 below the current price. AZUL currently public float of 89.96M and currently shorts hold a 9.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AZUL was 1.42M shares.

AZUL’s Market Performance

AZUL stocks went down by -6.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.87% and a quarterly performance of -5.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 178.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.76% for Azul S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.47% for AZUL stocks with a simple moving average of 27.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZUL

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZUL reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for AZUL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 05th, 2021.

AZUL Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZUL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares sank -5.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZUL fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +93.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.60. In addition, Azul S.A. saw -5.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AZUL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.38 for the present operating margin

-17.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Azul S.A. stands at -188.62. The total capital return value is set at -24.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -171.42. Equity return is now at value 80.90, with -63.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.