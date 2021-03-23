General Mills Inc. (GIS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.14. The company’s stock price has collected 4.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 17 hours ago that GameStop, Adobe, Honeywell, Darden Restaurants, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in General Mills Inc. (NYSE :GIS) Right Now?

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GIS is at 0.55. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for General Mills Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $62.88, which is $1.54 above the current price. GIS currently public float of 610.44M and currently shorts hold a 3.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GIS was 4.45M shares.

GIS’s Market Performance

GIS stocks went up by 4.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.76% and a quarterly performance of 2.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for General Mills Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.32% for GIS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GIS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for GIS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GIS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $67 based on the research report published on September 25th of the previous year 2020.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GIS reach a price target of $70. The rating they have provided for GIS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to GIS, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on July 02nd of the previous year.

GIS Trading at 7.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +9.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GIS rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.52. In addition, General Mills Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GIS starting from Church John R, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $60.35 back on Jan 28. After this action, Church John R now owns 49,916 shares of General Mills Inc., valued at $1,629,450 using the latest closing price.

Nudi Jonathon, the Group President of General Mills Inc., sale 13,205 shares at $60.81 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that Nudi Jonathon is holding 62,494 shares at $803,061 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.75 for the present operating margin

+35.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for General Mills Inc. stands at +12.37. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.50. Equity return is now at value 29.50, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on General Mills Inc. (GIS), the company’s capital structure generated 172.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.33. Total debt to assets is 44.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 139.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.