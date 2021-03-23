Dollar General Corporation (DG) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) went up by 3.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $225.25. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Dollar General Stock Is a Buy After Earnings, Evercore Says

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE :DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.28 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.49. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Dollar General Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $227.48, which is $39.12 above the current price. DG currently public float of 242.85M and currently shorts hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DG was 2.58M shares.

DG’s Market Performance

DG stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.58% and a quarterly performance of -8.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 38.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.98% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.73% for Dollar General Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.09% for DG stocks with a simple moving average of -3.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $215, previously predicting the price at $245. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 19th, 2021.

Atlantic Equities gave a rating of “Overweight” to DG, setting the target price at $243 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

DG Trading at -1.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.98%, as shares sank -2.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.91. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from ELLIOTT ANITA C, who sale 8,470 shares at the price of $209.80 back on Sep 28. After this action, ELLIOTT ANITA C now owns 12,498 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $1,777,006 using the latest closing price.

Kindy Michael J, the EVP, Global Supply Chain of Dollar General Corporation, sale 13,895 shares at $203.77 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Kindy Michael J is holding 5,145 shares at $2,831,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.53 for the present operating margin

+31.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.87. The total capital return value is set at 18.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.50. Equity return is now at value 37.60, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corporation (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.11. Total debt to assets is 52.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 187.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 403.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.