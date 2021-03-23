DermTech Inc. (DMTK): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) went up by 8.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s stock price has collected 3.37% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that DermTech Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in DermTech Inc. (NASDAQ :DMTK) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DMTK is at 0.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for DermTech Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $64.25, which is $1.75 above the current price. DMTK currently public float of 5.34M and currently shorts hold a 28.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DMTK was 1.59M shares.

DMTK’s Market Performance

DMTK stocks went up by 3.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -21.64% and a quarterly performance of 337.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 518.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 14.64% for DermTech Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.76% for DMTK stocks with a simple moving average of 166.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DMTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DMTK stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for DMTK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DMTK in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $53 based on the research report published on January 22nd of the current year 2021.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DMTK reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for DMTK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 14th, 2020.

DMTK Trading at 16.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DMTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.85%, as shares sank -17.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +63.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DMTK rose by +3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +353.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.59. In addition, DermTech Inc. saw 92.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DMTK starting from Wood Todd Michael, who sale 417 shares at the price of $50.04 back on Mar 08. After this action, Wood Todd Michael now owns 164,782 shares of DermTech Inc., valued at $20,867 using the latest closing price.

Sun Kevin M, the Chief Financial Officer of DermTech Inc., sale 2,886 shares at $50.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Sun Kevin M is holding 151,261 shares at $144,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DMTK

Equity return is now at value -58.40, with -53.50 for asset returns.