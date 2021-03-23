DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) went up by 22.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.85. The company’s stock price has collected 21.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that DarioHealth Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results and Operational Highlights

Is It Worth Investing in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ :DRIO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRIO is at 1.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for DarioHealth Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.04, which is $4.66 above the current price. DRIO currently public float of 5.46M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRIO was 247.11K shares.

DRIO’s Market Performance

DRIO stocks went up by 21.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.50% and a quarterly performance of 84.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 463.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.96% for DarioHealth Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.41% for DRIO stocks with a simple moving average of 60.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRIO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRIO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for DRIO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DRIO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $35 based on the research report published on February 25th of the current year 2021.

Alliance Global Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRIO reach a price target of $22.25, previously predicting the price at $15.60. The rating they have provided for DRIO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2021.

Aegis Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to DRIO, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on August 17th of the previous year.

DRIO Trading at 4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRIO rose by +21.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +321.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.02. In addition, DarioHealth Corp. saw 69.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRIO starting from STERN ADAM K, who purchase 639 shares at the price of $6.66 back on Sep 03. After this action, STERN ADAM K now owns 21,777 shares of DarioHealth Corp., valued at $4,256 using the latest closing price.

STERN ADAM K, the Director of DarioHealth Corp., purchase 639 shares at $6.66 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that STERN ADAM K is holding 21,138 shares at $4,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-394.71 for the present operating margin

+33.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for DarioHealth Corp. stands at -388.66. The total capital return value is set at -123.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -123.40. Equity return is now at value -145.80, with -116.40 for asset returns.

Based on DarioHealth Corp. (DRIO), the company’s capital structure generated 1.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.85. Total debt to assets is 1.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.85.