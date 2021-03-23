Buy or Sell Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) went up by 7.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.75. The company’s stock price has collected 6.31% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that Genocea to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GNCA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GNCA is at 1.73. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Genocea Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.48. GNCA currently public float of 48.03M and currently shorts hold a 3.14% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GNCA was 595.78K shares.

GNCA’s Market Performance

GNCA stocks went up by 6.31% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.36% and a quarterly performance of 44.80%, while its annual performance rate touched 119.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.29% for Genocea Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.42% for GNCA stocks with a simple moving average of 23.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNCA stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for GNCA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GNCA in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $7 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2019.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GNCA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for GNCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 08th, 2019.

GNCA Trading at 5.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.69%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNCA rose by +6.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.92. In addition, Genocea Biosciences Inc. saw 32.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNCA starting from Clark William D, who purchase 4,760 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Nov 10. After this action, Clark William D now owns 4,760 shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc., valued at $9,806 using the latest closing price.

Sonsini Peter W., the 10% Owner of Genocea Biosciences Inc., purchase 3,151,260 shares at $2.25 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Sonsini Peter W. is holding 10,376,936 shares at $7,090,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3457.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Genocea Biosciences Inc. stands at -3216.63. The total capital return value is set at -120.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -142.80. Equity return is now at value -358.10, with -60.20 for asset returns.

Based on Genocea Biosciences Inc. (GNCA), the company’s capital structure generated 265.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 24.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.29.