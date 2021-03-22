WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) Just Got Our Attention

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) went down by -17.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.49. The company’s stock price has collected 64.04% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that WISeKey Announces Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) for Digital Identity Verification of Valuable Objects and Proof of Ownership of Digital and Tangible Assets

Is It Worth Investing in WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ :WKEY) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for WISeKey International Holding AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.00. WKEY currently public float of 6.35M and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WKEY was 1.41M shares.

WKEY’s Market Performance

WKEY stocks went up by 64.04% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.57% and a quarterly performance of 77.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.34% for WISeKey International Holding AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 42.13% for WKEY stocks with a simple moving average of 51.75% for the last 200 days.

WKEY Trading at 43.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.88%, as shares surge +2.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKEY rose by +64.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +111.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.62. In addition, WISeKey International Holding AG saw 52.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.31 for the present operating margin

+41.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for WISeKey International Holding AG stands at -98.43. The total capital return value is set at -74.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.20.

Based on WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY), the company’s capital structure generated 32.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.56. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.35 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.