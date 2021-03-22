Why Coupang Inc. (CPNG)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s stock price has collected -7.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/19/21 that Ride-Sharing Giant Didi Is Reportedly Considering an IPO, Setting Up a Big Win for SoftBank

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc. (NYSE :CPNG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Coupang Inc. declared the stock was a "buy," while 0 rated the stock as "overweight," 0 rated it as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

CPNG currently public float of 827.79M. Today, the average trading volume of CPNG was 30.80M shares.

CPNG’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.65% for CPNG stocks with a simple moving average of -4.65% for the last 200 days.

CPNG Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.94% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -7.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, Coupang Inc. saw -8.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from You Harry L., who purchase 28,571 shares at the price of $35.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, You Harry L. now owns 236,131 shares of Coupang Inc., valued at $999,985 using the latest closing price.

Jett Lydia, the Director of Coupang Inc., purchase 28,571 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Jett Lydia is holding 28,571 shares at $999,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.41 for the present operating margin

+16.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc. stands at -3.97.

The receivables turnover for the company is 177.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.