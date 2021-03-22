We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kansas City Southern (KSU), Here is What We Found

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) went up by 13.37% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $227.84. The company’s stock price has collected 3.99% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 53 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Kansas City Southern, Nio, Aemetis, Teladoc Health, or Daqo New Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Kansas City Southern (NYSE :KSU) Right Now?

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KSU is at 1.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Kansas City Southern declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $247.33, which is -$15.07 below the current price. KSU currently public float of 90.36M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KSU was 727.76K shares.

KSU’s Market Performance

KSU stocks went up by 3.99% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.55% and a quarterly performance of 16.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 92.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.86% for Kansas City Southern. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 18.32% for KSU stocks with a simple moving average of 36.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KSU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KSU by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KSU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $275 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KSU reach a price target of $246, previously predicting the price at $203. The rating they have provided for KSU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 25th, 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to KSU, setting the target price at $211 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

KSU Trading at 19.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 11.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +19.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSU rose by +16.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +64.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.89. In addition, Kansas City Southern saw 9.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSU starting from Cheatum Lora S, who sale 1,519 shares at the price of $188.95 back on Nov 20. After this action, Cheatum Lora S now owns 15,879 shares of Kansas City Southern, valued at $287,015 using the latest closing price.

Hancock Brian D., the EVP & Chief Innovation Officer of Kansas City Southern, sale 3,000 shares at $192.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Hancock Brian D. is holding 17,595 shares at $576,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+39.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kansas City Southern stands at +23.44. The total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.91. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kansas City Southern (KSU), the company’s capital structure generated 94.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.63. Total debt to assets is 38.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 94.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.