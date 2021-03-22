We Analyzed the Future Direction of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (ALXO), Here is What We Found

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) went down by -13.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $117.45. The company’s stock price has collected -18.25% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that ALX Oncology Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Clinical Development and Operational Highlights and Upcoming Milestones

Is It Worth Investing in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ALXO) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $98.83, which is $35.76 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of ALXO was 199.11K shares.

ALXO’s Market Performance

ALXO stocks went down by -18.25% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.65% and a quarterly performance of -27.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.36% for ALXO stocks with a simple moving average of 5.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALXO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ALXO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ALXO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $100 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALXO reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for ALXO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 11th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ALXO, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

ALXO Trading at -21.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.26%, as shares sank -27.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALXO fell by -18.25%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.99. In addition, ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. saw -26.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALXO starting from Randolph Sophia, who sale 7,387 shares at the price of $74.34 back on Mar 10. After this action, Randolph Sophia now owns 201,137 shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., valued at $549,173 using the latest closing price.

Graham G. Walmsley, the Director of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $76.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Graham G. Walmsley is holding 995,000 shares at $1,520,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALXO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3693.99 for the present operating margin

-8.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. stands at -3869.71. The total capital return value is set at -20.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.03. Equity return is now at value -39.10, with -22.40 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 70.28.