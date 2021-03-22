Wall Street Pummels Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) After Recent Earnings Report

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT) went up by 0.76% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $79.50. The company’s stock price has collected -3.44% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Riot Blockchain Announces Production and Operations Updates and Purchase of Bitmain S19j Antminers for October 2021 Delivery

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ :RIOT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is at 4.60. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Riot Blockchain Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is -$32.65 below the current price. RIOT currently public float of 49.45M and currently shorts hold a 16.63% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RIOT was 33.68M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT stocks went down by -3.44% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of 463.66%, while its annual performance rate touched 8523.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.64% for Riot Blockchain Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 12.05% for RIOT stocks with a simple moving average of 353.57% for the last 200 days.

RIOT Trading at 53.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares sank -14.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +214.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2,416.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.59. In addition, Riot Blockchain Inc. saw 256.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Les Jason, who sale 68,500 shares at the price of $7.38 back on Nov 24. After this action, Les Jason now owns 286,402 shares of Riot Blockchain Inc., valued at $505,530 using the latest closing price.

YI SOO IL BENJAMIN, the Director of Riot Blockchain Inc., sale 140,000 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that YI SOO IL BENJAMIN is holding 23,000 shares at $979,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.88 for the present operating margin

+9.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Blockchain Inc. stands at -293.10. The total capital return value is set at -52.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -118.84. Equity return is now at value -54.00, with -50.00 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.75.