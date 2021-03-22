Unisys Corporation (UIS) Just Got Our Attention

Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) went down by -5.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s stock price has collected -5.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Unisys Named a Leader in Cyber Resiliency Services by NelsonHall

Is It Worth Investing in Unisys Corporation (NYSE :UIS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UIS is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Unisys Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $31.33, which is $5.45 above the current price. UIS currently public float of 61.46M and currently shorts hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UIS was 557.95K shares.

UIS’s Market Performance

UIS stocks went down by -5.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.01% and a quarterly performance of 47.13%, while its annual performance rate touched 123.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.22% for Unisys Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.35% for UIS stocks with a simple moving average of 63.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UIS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UIS stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for UIS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UIS in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $13 based on the research report published on December 19th of the previous year 2019.

UIS Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares sank -2.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UIS fell by -5.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +118.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.76. In addition, Unisys Corporation saw 31.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UIS starting from Thomson Michael M, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $24.66 back on Feb 26. After this action, Thomson Michael M now owns 43,815 shares of Unisys Corporation, valued at $98,626 using the latest closing price.

GUPTA VISHAL, the Senior Vice President of Unisys Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $12.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that GUPTA VISHAL is holding 10,450 shares at $18,949 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.41 for the present operating margin

+24.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Unisys Corporation stands at -15.68. Equity return is now at value -269.60, with 28.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.