The Chart for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) went up by 1.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.34. The company’s stock price has collected 4.32% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.: Material Fact: Payment of Interest on Capital

Is It Worth Investing in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE :ITUB) Right Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 14.65 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $6.41, which is $1.41 above the current price. ITUB currently public float of 5.30B and currently shorts hold a 0.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ITUB was 42.57M shares.

ITUB’s Market Performance

ITUB stocks went up by 4.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.35% and a quarterly performance of -18.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.83%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.40% for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.31% for ITUB stocks with a simple moving average of 1.67% for the last 200 days.

ITUB Trading at -2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.59%, as shares sank -1.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +4.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. saw -16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 1.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.36. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 403.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.12. Total debt to assets is 28.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 163.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.