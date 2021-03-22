The Cato Corporation (CATO) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Cato Corporation (NYSE:CATO) went down by -7.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.83. The company’s stock price has collected -11.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Cato Reports 4Q And Full-Year Loss

Is It Worth Investing in The Cato Corporation (NYSE :CATO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CATO is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for The Cato Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $23.00. CATO currently public float of 19.81M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CATO was 204.00K shares.

CATO’s Market Performance

CATO stocks went down by -11.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.98% and a quarterly performance of 30.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.83% for The Cato Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.71% for CATO stocks with a simple moving average of 29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CATO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CATO stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for CATO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CATO in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $37 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the previous year 2016.

MKM Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CATO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for CATO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 18th, 2016.

MKM Partners gave a rating of “Neutral” to CATO, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 23rd of the previous year.

CATO Trading at -1.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CATO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.39%, as shares sank -5.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CATO fell by -11.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.70. In addition, The Cato Corporation saw 21.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CATO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.53 for the present operating margin

+22.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cato Corporation stands at -8.02. The total capital return value is set at -15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.79. Equity return is now at value -23.20, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on The Cato Corporation (CATO), the company’s capital structure generated 83.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.48. Total debt to assets is 34.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.53.

The receivables turnover for the company is 14.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.