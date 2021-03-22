Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Materialise NV (MTLS)

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) went up by 11.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.40. The company’s stock price has collected 0.19% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that Materialise Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Materialise NV (NASDAQ :MTLS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTLS is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Materialise NV declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.81, which is -$9.96 below the current price. MTLS currently public float of 8.00M and currently shorts hold a 8.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTLS was 539.17K shares.

MTLS’s Market Performance

MTLS stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with a monthly drop of -33.64% and a quarterly performance of -1.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 197.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.62% for Materialise NV. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.91% for MTLS stocks with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTLS stocks, with Bryan Garnier repeating the rating for MTLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTLS in the upcoming period, according to Bryan Garnier is $43 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTLS reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for MTLS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 30th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to MTLS, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on April 07th of the previous year.

MTLS Trading at -27.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.63%, as shares sank -35.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTLS rose by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.01. In addition, Materialise NV saw -21.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MTLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.92 for the present operating margin

+55.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Materialise NV stands at -4.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.88. Equity return is now at value -5.40, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on Materialise NV (MTLS), the company’s capital structure generated 86.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.38. Total debt to assets is 35.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.