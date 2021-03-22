Progenity Inc. (PROG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) went up by 9.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s stock price has collected -0.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that Progenity Provides Corporate Updates and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ :PROG) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Progenity Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.00. PROG currently public float of 41.10M and currently shorts hold a 7.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PROG was 651.71K shares.

PROG’s Market Performance

PROG stocks went down by -0.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.74% and a quarterly performance of 3.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.91% for Progenity Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.85% for PROG stocks with a simple moving average of -32.22% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PROG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PROG by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PROG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $5 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PROG reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for PROG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 23rd, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PROG, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 14th of the previous year.

PROG Trading at -15.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.52%, as shares sank -13.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PROG fell by -0.41%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Progenity Inc. saw -9.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PROG starting from Silvestry Damon, who purchase 58,081 shares at the price of $4.58 back on Dec 16. After this action, Silvestry Damon now owns 221,230 shares of Progenity Inc., valued at $265,857 using the latest closing price.

Silvestry Damon, the Chief Operating Officer of Progenity Inc., purchase 63,870 shares at $4.07 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that Silvestry Damon is holding 163,149 shares at $259,951 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PROG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-262.66 for the present operating margin

-25.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progenity Inc. stands at -259.08. The total capital return value is set at -871.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -890.01. Equity return is now at value 286.20, with -135.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.