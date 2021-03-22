Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) went up by 9.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.41. The company’s stock price has collected 5.36% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2021 Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :ORGO) Right Now?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 145.86 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ORGO is at 1.36. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.00, which is $2.33 above the current price. ORGO currently public float of 26.73M and currently shorts hold a 2.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ORGO was 818.78K shares.

ORGO’s Market Performance

ORGO stocks went up by 5.36% for the week, with a monthly jump of 41.44% and a quarterly performance of 245.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 535.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.95% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.97% for Organogenesis Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 19.85% for ORGO stocks with a simple moving average of 189.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ORGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ORGO stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for ORGO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ORGO in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $9 based on the research report published on January 10th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ORGO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ORGO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 26th, 2019.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Outperform” to ORGO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on May 02nd of the previous year.

ORGO Trading at 46.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ORGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.95%, as shares surge +40.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +152.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ORGO rose by +5.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +343.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.85. In addition, Organogenesis Holdings Inc. saw 147.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ORGO starting from Gillheeney Gary S., who sale 16,663 shares at the price of $12.85 back on Feb 18. After this action, Gillheeney Gary S. now owns 139,807 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., valued at $214,120 using the latest closing price.

Gillheeney Gary S., the President and CEO of Organogenesis Holdings Inc., sale 89,375 shares at $13.37 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Gillheeney Gary S. is holding 156,470 shares at $1,194,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ORGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.10 for the present operating margin

+71.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. stands at +5.31. The total capital return value is set at 14.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.24. Equity return is now at value 25.00, with 7.40 for asset returns.

Based on Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), the company’s capital structure generated 53.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.76. Total debt to assets is 26.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.