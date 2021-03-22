Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) went down by -9.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $91.92. The company’s stock price has collected -20.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Kymera Therapeutics Appoints Elena Ridloff, CFA, to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :KYMR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.80, which is $33.14 above the current price. KYMR currently public float of 40.08M and currently shorts hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KYMR was 232.22K shares.

KYMR’s Market Performance

KYMR stocks went down by -20.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.89% and a quarterly performance of -29.79%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.36% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.20% for Kymera Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.34% for KYMR stocks with a simple moving average of -11.69% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KYMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KYMR stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for KYMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KYMR in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $85 based on the research report published on December 04th of the previous year 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KYMR reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for KYMR stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on September 15th, 2020.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to KYMR, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

KYMR Trading at -29.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KYMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.36%, as shares sank -18.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KYMR fell by -20.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.64. In addition, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. saw -27.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KYMR starting from Gollob Jared, who sale 10,305 shares at the price of $60.17 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gollob Jared now owns 42,547 shares of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., valued at $620,052 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bruce N., the Chief Financial Officer of Kymera Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,195 shares at $60.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Jacobs Bruce N. is holding 0 shares at $493,096 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KYMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-136.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stands at -133.96. The total capital return value is set at -25.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -25.97.

Based on Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR), the company’s capital structure generated 6.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.96. Total debt to assets is 3.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 23.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.