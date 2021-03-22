LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) went down by -11.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.69. The company’s stock price has collected -4.66% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/19/21 that LightInTheBox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE :LITB) Right Now?

LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LITB is at 0.64. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $3.00. LITB currently public float of 111.22M and currently shorts hold a 0.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LITB was 890.46K shares.

LITB’s Market Performance

LITB stocks went down by -4.66% for the week, with a monthly drop of -27.33% and a quarterly performance of 36.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 275.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.37% for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.44% for LITB stocks with a simple moving average of 40.55% for the last 200 days.

LITB Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LITB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.38%, as shares sank -29.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LITB fell by -4.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +316.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.63. In addition, LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. saw 28.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LITB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.66 for the present operating margin

+40.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. stands at +0.41. The total capital return value is set at -35.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.75.

Based on LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.67. Total debt to assets is 11.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 54.10 and the total asset turnover is 2.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.